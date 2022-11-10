NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — CrimeStoppers of Greater New Orleans is working with law enforcement agencies to try to solve multiple murders with anniversaries in November. The cases are the latest ones to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

Two of the murders happened on November 11 of 2020, and a third on that same day but in 2017. A fourth happened on November 13, 2019, and a fifth on November 15, 2018. All of the cases remain unsolved years later.

If you have information that could help detectives solve any of the murders, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 440 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.