NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Eleven years ago today, May 11, 2012, Sandra Jefferson was found inside her Broadmoor home in a pool of blood. She died the next day, the Saturday before Mother’s Day. Her murder remains unsolved and is the latest case to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, Jefferson was found by her husband, Archie, the brother of former congressman William Jefferson. Initially, police believed she’d been shot. But the coroner determined that the wounds to her head were instead caused by a severe beating.

Police said there was no forced entry to the home. They also said that they found multiple weapons inside but were unable to determine if any of them were used in the attack.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, watch the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help catch the killer of Sandra Jefferson, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court.

So far, more than 450 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

