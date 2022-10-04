NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — More than a year after two men were found shot to death inside of a car in Algiers, the homicide investigation remains unsolved. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

On August 16, 2021, around 11:15 at night, police responded to a shooting call in the 5300 block of Tullis Drive. At the scene, they found two men, identified as Johnny Henry and Eric Carter, dead inside of a car.

Since the case is a double homicide, the CrimeStoppers reward is $5,000 which is twice the normal amount.

If you have information that could help police solve the case, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 440 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.