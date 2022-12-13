COVINGTON, La (WGNO) — A case that began as a missing person report in one city turned into an unsolved murder investigation in another. It’s the latest case to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

The case began this year on July 24 when the family of Jyrion Dangerfield reported him missing. He’d left home to go to work but never returned.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s office began its investigation only to turn the case over to the Covington Police Department the next day. That’s because Dangerfield’s car was found with his body inside of it at the Covington Recreation Complex. He’d been shot.

Thanks to an anonymous donor, the reward in the case is $5k, which is double the normal amount for a homicide investigation.

If you have information that could help Covington police solve the case, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 450 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

