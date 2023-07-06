NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On July 2, 2015, police found Travis Williams under the home where he was working in Mid-City. He’d been shot. The case remains unsolved 8 years later. It’s the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened around 4:00 in the afternoon in the 600 block of North Salcedo Street. Williams was taken to the hospital and into surgery but did not survive.

Williams was killed just days before his 23rd birthday. Among the family members he left behind was his 2-year-old son.

If you have information that could help solve the case, call CrimeStoppers at 504-920-2878. So far, more than 460 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

