MCC report: Carjackings up in 2020, way up in some months

NEW ORLEANS — According to a report released by the Metropolitan Crime Commission, the number of carjackings in New Orleans is up by 126% so far this year. But the numbers are much higher in some months. We’ll show you some of those cases in the latest Wheel of Justice report.

According to the MCC report, carjackings in July were up 200%, September up 300%, February up 533% and October up 967%.

Carjackings were down in April and May by 29% and 23% respectively.

In the latest Wheel of Justice report, we’ll show you surveillance video from some of those months. Just click on the video at the top of this story.

If you can help solve any of the cases, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You could earn a cash reward, and you don’t have to testify in court.

So far, more than 410 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

Wheel of Justice reaches 410 arrests