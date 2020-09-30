Matthew George’s murder remains unsolved seven years later

NEW ORLEANS — It was seven years ago today — September 29, 2013 — when Matthew George was shot and killed in Algiers. The case remains unsolved. It’s the focus of the latest Wheel of Justice report.

At about 10:45 that night, George was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 1500 block of Southlawn Boulevard. He was 23-years-old.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report with more information about the case, click on the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate whoever is responsible for the attack, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 410 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

Wheel of Justice reaches 410 arrests