MANDEVILLE, La (WGNO) — Mandeville police are looking for two people who robbed a business on Florida Street. One wore an alien mask and the other, something similar to a ski mask, according to police.

The robbery happened around 9pm on October 28. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

The business that was targeted is the Ra Shop in the 2100 block of Florida Street.

Police say one of the robbers was carrying a machete and the other had a pocket knife. The pair is accused of demanding money and merchandise. Police released security camera images that show both suspects as well as the white sedan they’re accused of using to make their getaway.

If you have information that could help solve the case, call the Mandeville Police Department at 985-626-9711.

So far, more than 440 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.