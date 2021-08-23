Mandeville police searching for man accused of firing gun into ex’s door

MANDEVILLE, La — The Mandeville Police Department is searching for a man who is accused of opening fire into the door of his ex’s home. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

Police identify the suspect as 35-year-old Bradford Joseph Moore. Once he’s located and arrested, he’ll be booked with charges of illegal discharge of a weapon and aggravated criminal damage to property.

According to police, the crime happened in the 300 block of St. Ann Street. They say Moore fired multiple gunshots into the front door of his estranged girlfriend’s home then left the area in a silver SUV.

Nobody was hurt by the gunfire.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, click on the video at the top of this page.

If you can help Mandeville police locate Bradford Joseph Moore, call them at 985-626-9711.

Or you can call CrimeStoppers and leave an anonymous tip at 504-822-1111. You might be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 420 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.