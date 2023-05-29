MANDEVILLE, La (WGNO) — The Mandeville Police Department is trying to solve a video voyeurism investigation. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened on May 12 at the Old Navy store on Highway 190. They say that a woman at the scene complained that she’d been recorded on a stranger’s cell phone while she was in the dressing room.

Police say the woman told them that the man followed her around the store and into the dressing room then raised a cell phone over the top of the dressing room wall.

Police also say that the woman confronted the man and was able to see her recording and several other, similar videos on the man’s phone.

Police released a pair of security camera images of the suspect in the case. They say he left the store after the woman confronted him.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance footage, watch the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help police identify the man, call the Mandeville Police Department at 985-624-3119 or CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.

So far, more than 450 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

