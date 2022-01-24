Mandeville police release security camera images of car burglary suspects

MANDEVILLE, LA (WGNO) The Mandeville Police Department hopes a series of security camera images will help solve multiple car burglaries in the city. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.
Police posted the surveillance images on social media, and immediately people began responding. Neighbors in multiple neighborhoods replied that cars in their area were targeted.
But police did not name specific neighborhoods where the suspects are accused of burglarizing cars.
Some of the images are more revealing than others. To see them, click on the video at the top of this page.
If you have information that could help solve the case, call the Mandeville Police Department at 985-626-9711.
So far, more than 420 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.