Mandeville police release photos of suspect in car burglary spree

MANDEVILLE, LA -- The Mandeville Police Department has some new clues in a car burglary investigation. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

On January 29, police say that at least seven cars had their windows smashed and valuables swiped in the parking lots of two fitness clubs in the city. Stolen items include purses, checkbooks and credit cards.

Within two weeks, Mandeville police say someone tried to cash some of the stolen checks at Hancock Whitney bank in Harahan. Police released two photos of the suspect as well as of the car she is accused of driving.



Police say the woman was able to cash two check but was rejected when she tried to cash a third.

At this point, police are not saying that the woman who tried to cash the checks is also responsible for breaking into the cars. Initially, police indicated that the burglaries could have been committed by a larger ring of criminals operating in the area.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the photos of the suspect and car, click on the video toward the top of this page.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the suspect or anyone else involved in the car burglaries, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

Wheel of Justice reaches 410 arrests