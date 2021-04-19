Man takes shirt and nearly loses pants in Algiers shoplifting investigation

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify a man who is accused of stealing from a business in Algiers. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to the NOPD, the crime happened on April 13 at a little before 8:00 in the morning in the 2600 block of General DeGaulle Drive. Surveillance video shows much of what happened.

In the video, a man is seen grabbing what appears to be a t-shirt from a stack of merchandise and then running out the door of the business. As he goes, his pants nearly fall to his knees. Right behind the man, a security guard or other person chases after him.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the security camera footage, click on the video at the top of this page. If you have information that could help police identify or locate the suspect, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 420 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.