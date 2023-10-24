NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and arrest a man who opened fire with a pistol at a home in the Lake Terrace neighborhood. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened around 2:30 in the morning on Oct. 18 in the 1700 block of Frankfort Street. The department also released security camera footage that shows much of what happened.

In the video, a man is seen walking up to the corner of a home where he begins firing a pistol. A car and house may have been damaged. In the security camera footage, you can hear about 13 gunshots.

It’s the second case of its kind in about a three-week period. On Sept. 22, about two miles away from the Frankfort scene, someone opened fire at a home in the 2400 block of Dreux Avenue. That case was also featured in a Wheel of Justice report.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance footage, watch the video at the top of this story. If you can help solve the case, call Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 460 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

