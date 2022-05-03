NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police are trying to identify a man who is accused of a smash and grab burglary at the Krewe sunglasses shop on Magazine Street. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to the NOPD, the crime happened on April 26. Police say the man used a tire tool to smash one of the store’s windows before stealing several items.

According to store workers, the man was in the store on the prior day and grabbed several pair of sunglasses before bolting out the door. The following morning, for the smash and grab, he returned before the store had opened for business.

Police also released some security camera footage of the man and the truck he was driving. Both are included in the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the man, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 440 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.