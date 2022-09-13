NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and locate a team of four car burglars. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened at 1:45 in the morning on Sunday, September 4, in the 560 block of Bancroft Drive. Much of what happened was recorded by a security camera.

The security camera footage shows a car pull up in front of the house with at least three suspects exiting it.

According to police the burglars ransacked a Chevy Suburban that was in the driveway of the home and found a spare key to the Porsche that was parked behind it.

Moments later, one of the suspects is seen trying to back the Porsche out to the street. But because the home had a narrow driveway, there wasn’t enough clearance between the Suburban and the home.

Multiple times, the Porsche is seen smacking into the home and the Suburban as the driver tries to find a way to get the car through the narrow gap. Eventually, the burglars leave without taking any valuables but leaving two dinged up cars and a damaged house.

If you can help police identify or locate the suspects responsible for the crime, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.

