Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a trio of suspects who are accused of cutting the power to a store then stealing a cart full of merchandise. The case is the latest on to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to the sheriff’s office, the crime happened a little before 7:30 at night on Dec. 13. Deputies say two men entered the Dollar General Store on Pumpkin Center Road and began to fill a basket with merchandise. They say moments later, a third man entered the store and the trio systematically cut the power and exited out the rear receiving doors without paying for the items. The TPSO also release some surveillance images of the suspects.

Tangipahoa Parish deputies are also working to solve a theft from another Dollar General Store which is located in Highway 40 in Loranger. During that crime, according to deputies, the suspect tried to spray one of the store’s workers with mace during his getaway. Deputies also released a photo of the suspect who is accused of that theft.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for this suspect who is accused of trying to spray mace on a Dollar General store worker.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance footage, watch the video at the top of this story. If you have information that could help the TPSO identify or locate the people responsible for the crime, call Crimestoppers of Tangipahoa Parish at (800)-554-5245.

So far, more than 460 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

