NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and arrest the person responsible for a car theft on August 8. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened at 8:40 that night at the Paris Ave. Superette gas station. The surveillance video that police released shows some of what happened.

In the video, a white Mercedes SUV is parked at the pump as a man is seen walking through the darkness and toward the car. Second later, the car pulls away with the fuel door still open. The woman was standing right beside the car the entire time and is seen at the end of the security camera footage as she walks toward to business.

Police say the woman left the car running while she was in the process of pumping the gas.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the person who stole the SUV, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

