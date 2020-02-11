Latest car burglary spree targets SLU area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMMOND, LA -- It was on Thursday, February 6, that New Orleans Police announced as many as 35 cars had been burglarized overnight on the campus of UNO. Before the day would end, police in Hammond would be investigating a similar case.

The Hammond case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to Hammond police, just one person is responsible for the car burglaries. The suspect targeted many cars on the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University then hit some more cars in the same area.

Police released a pair of images of the suspect that were captured on someone's door bell camera. To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the photos of the suspect, click on the video on this page.

If you can help solve this latest Wheel of Justice report, call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa Parish at 1-800-554-TIPS(5245). It's an anonymous tip line, so you won't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 410 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

