NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) The New Orleans Police Department is looking for three juveniles who are accused of a carjacking in Algiers. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to the NOPD, the crime happened on February 6 at about 1:00 in the afternoon in the 1800 block of Lauradale Drive. A neighbor’s security camera recorded much of what happened.

According to an initial NOPD report, five young people were walking in the area when three of them backtracked to the house where the carjacking occurred. The other two are seen on the security camera footage walking away from the area.

The NOPD report says that the three jumped inside a running car that was in a driveway. At that point, the victim rushed to the car and tried to prevent the suspects from taking it. Police say one of the suspects got out of the car with a gun and aimed it at the victim as his accomplices backed the car out of the driveway and the trio made their escape.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the people responsible for the crime, call CrimeStoppers. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 420 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.