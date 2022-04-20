NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) New Orleans homicide detectives are hoping a CrimeStoppers tip will help solve a double murder from last year. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the murders happened on July 26, 2021, around 1:30 in the morning at the corner of Bayou Road and North Broad Street.

Police found 23-year-old Nadia Payne and 25-year-old Kelvin Oliver fatally shot following a drive by shooting.

Because it’s a double homicide, the reward is also doubled to $5k,

If you have information that could help police locate or identify the killers, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 440 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.