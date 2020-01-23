JPSO and NOPD searching for carnival merch thieves

METAIRIE, LA — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and the New Orleans Police Department are looking for a trio of suspects who are accused of stealing carnival merchandise from retail stores. The investigation is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.



Both theft cases happened last Friday, January 17, in the middle of the afternoon. First, the suspects are accused of grabbing more than $1,000 in merchandise from the Little Miss Muffin store in Old Metairie.

The store posted some photos of the suspects as they headed for the door with their arms full of carnival shirts, still on their hangers.

About an hour later, workers at Jean Therapy on Magazine Street in the Uptown area say the three suspects also stole some carnival merchandise from that store.

If you have information that could help either the NOPD or Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office identify or locate the suspects, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, 410 suspects have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

