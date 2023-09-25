METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in a peeping Tom investigation. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to deputies, the suspect is accused of multiple incidents in the 2200 block of Severn Avenue in Metairie. Deputies released a security camera image of the man who they say is responsible. They did not say how many cases they’re investigating or the dates that any of them allegedly occurred.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the security camera footage of the suspect, watch the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help deputies identify or locate the suspect, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to testify in court or reveal your name, and you could earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 460 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.