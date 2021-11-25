It’s prime season for package thefts

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) The New Orleans Police Department released home security camera footage of a recent package theft in the city. It’s just the most recent example of what has been a common problem, especially with the holiday season upon us. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the theft happened on Thursday, November 18, at about 4:30 in the afternoon. Police also released some home security camera footage of what happened.

In the video, a woman is seen approaching the front porch of a home in the 1400 block of Third Street in the Garden District. She’s seen taking a package then walking away only to circle back and take another.

The NOPD says it hopes to reduce package thefts this holiday season by instructing officers who see packages on front porches to stop if possible and see if there is someone home to bring the box inside.

As for the latest case, if you can help solve it, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 420 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.