It was like a meeting of car burglary suspects on Convention Center Blvd

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) The New Orleans Police Department is trying to find a trio of car burglary suspects who targeted cars in a downtown parking garage. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crimes happened on September 20 at about 7:30 at night inside of a parking garage in the 500 block of Convention Center Boulevard.

Police say a trio of car burglars arrived in a Chevy Equinox with a fraudulent temporary license plate and began smashing the windows on several cars that were in the garage.

Police also released some surveillance images of the suspects which can be seen in the latest Wheel of Justice report at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the suspects, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 420 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.