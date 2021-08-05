How many cars can thieves target in one night? These cases might be connected

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to find a team of thieves who are accused of committing multiple car burglaries. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the car burglaries happened in the early morning hours of July 17 along multiple streets in the Gentilly area. In each case, the thieves used a dark colored pickup truck to locate their targets and make a getaway.

Also in each case, the thieves broke the windows of cars to steal any valuables they could find. In one case, a window was shattered only to collect $10 in change from the car’s center console.

Police also released surveillance footage from the cases. To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance footage, click on the video at the top of this page.

If you have information that could help police, you can call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 420 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.