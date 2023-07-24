NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Four years ago on this day, July 24, New Orleans police were called to a home in the Fair Grounds. In the kitchen, they found a man who’d been shot to death. Four years later, the case remains unsolved. It’s the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

The crime happened in the 3500 block of DeSaix Boulevard around 12:30 in the morning. Police say two men who were wearing ski masks forced their way into the home then shot and killed Brown.

If you have information that could help police identify or arrest the people responsible for the attack, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.

So far, more than 460 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

