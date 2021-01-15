Help the NOPD catch some casual car burglars

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to find a team of car burglars who were in no rush to complete their crime. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened at about 4:00 in the morning on Sunday, January 3, in the 3100 block of Frenchmen Street. Police have a few pieces of surveillance video that show much of what happened.

The thieves arrived in a compact four-door car. One of them is seen walking to a pickup truck, smashing a window, then searching for valuables. Another looks inside of a second vehicle with a flashlight but opts not to break into it. Instead, he appears to use the flashlight to look for neighbors who might be watching what’s happening.

The entire crime lasts for more than two minutes, which is fairly lengthy for a car burglary. According to police, the thieves committed at least two car burglaries that night in that same block of Frenchman.

If you can help identify or locate them, call CrimeStoppers at 504-811-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 420 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.