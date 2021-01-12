Help find the man accused of stealing an exterminator’s truck in Tangipahoa Parish

HAMMOND, LA — Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa Parish hope you can help identify a man who is accused of stealing a exterminator business’ truck. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to Tangi Crime Stoppers, the crime theft happened on January 7 at about noon at a Quickstop in Wilmer. The organization released a few photos that show either the truck that was stolen or the suspect.

WGNO reached out to the business and was told that the stolen truck has since been recovered, but at last word there’d been no arrest.

If you can help solve the case, call Tangi Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245. You could earn a $1,000 cash reward.

So far, more than 420 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.