Help catch whomever killed Ceyonne Riley on the Pontchartrain Expressway

NEW ORLEANS — CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of whomever killed 25-year-old Ceyonne Riley. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

On Wednesday, June 30, Riley was shot while she was driving along the Pontchartrain Expressway. She died two days later.

Her attack is one of several over the past few months that have occurred on stretches of interstate, highway or the access roads along them.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, click on the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help solve the case, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court to be eligible for the reward.

So far, more than 420 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.