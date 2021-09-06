Have you seen this man, vehicle? NOPD believes both connected to Loyala Avenue homicide

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is searching for a suspect in an ongoing investigation of a homicide committed on Aug. 25, in the 800 block of Loyola Avenue.

The NOPD described the suspect as an unknown black male who wore a black ski mask, a light gray in color long sleeve sweater, black jeans, and black and brown Nike tennis shoes at the time of the incident which occurred about 6:27 p.m.

According to the NOPD, the alleged suspect fled the scene in a dark green Kia Soul SUV immediately after firing multiple shots into a man, which resulted in the victim’s death.

A second adult male victim in this incident was found in the nearby area having sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was transported via EMS to a local hospital for treatment.

Through investigation, NOPD Homicide Unit detectives have determined the pictured unknown subject to be the perpetrator in this incident.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.