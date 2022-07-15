HAMMOND, La (WGNO) — The Hammond Police Department is looking for a man who is accused of burglarizing a business in the city and stealing items from the RVs that were there. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa Parish, the crime happened on July 1 at the RV Solutions in the 2300 block of West Church Street. The group also released a couple security camera images of the suspect in the case.

The man is accused of burglarizing external storage lockers on some of the RVs at the business.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance images of the suspect, watch the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help, call Tangi Crime Stoppers at 800-554-5245. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 440 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.