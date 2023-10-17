NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and arrest a man who opened fire in Gentilly, damaging at least one home. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened on Wednesday, September 22, in the 2400 block of Dreux Avenue. Around 5:00 that morning, a red or burnt orange SUV arrived, and the driver out out and opened fire.

Much of what happened was recorded on security camera footage that was released by the NOPD. In the video, the gunman is seen exiting the SUV, walking toward the home and firing perhaps 6 shots. Seconds later, he retreats to the curb, fires more shots, then gets in the car and leaves.

If you have information that could help police make an arrest in the case, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 460 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts