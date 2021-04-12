Forget 60 seconds, this car was stolen in about 15!

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to find some speedy car thieves. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, this latest car theft happened on Friday, April 9, at about 11:00 in the morning at a gas station in the 9200 block of Airline Drive. The business’ security cameras recorded much of what happened, and the NOPD released the surveillance video on the internet.

The video shows a man drive his Lexus SUV up to a gas pump, park and go inside the business. Within about 15 seconds, a thief appears in the video and jumps into the car then drives away. Police say the thief’s accomplices left the scene in another car.

If you have information that could help police identify or arrest whoever is responsible for the crime, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 420 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.