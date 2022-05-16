NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — National Police Week ends on May 21. CrimeStoppers and the ATF would like to see someone come forward with a tip that solves the 2015 murder of a HANO police officer.

The unsolved murder is the latest case to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

On the morning of May 21, 2015, Housing Authority of New Orleans police officer James Bennett was patrolling in an area of Erato Street where new public housing units were under construction when someone opened fire on him while he was inside his patrol car. He died at the scene.

A year after his murder, police arrested a man who was accused of having Bennett’s stolen pistol, but the suspect was never connected to the shooting.

To this day, the case remains unsolved. CrimeStoppers and the ATF are combining their money to offer a $35k reward in the case.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the person responsible for Officer Bennett’s death, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court to be eligible to earn the cash reward.

