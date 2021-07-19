FBI searching for suspect in Marrero bank robbery

NEW ORLEANS — The FBI released surveillance images of a suspect in a bank robbery that happened this afternoon. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to agents, the robbery happened at about 12:30 this afternoon at the Capital One Bank in the 1800 block of Barataria Boulevard in Marrero.

Agents say that the man was wearing a purple shirt and black mask. They say that he handed the teller a demand note but did not brandish a firearm. He was about six feet tall and 160-170 pounds, and he got away with an undisclosed amount of money according to agents.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, click on the video at the top of this story.

If you can help the FBI solve the case, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 420 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.