Distract and drive away, some car thieves’ strategy

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to track down a team of tricky car thieves. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the theft happened on Monday, June 7, at a little before 8:30 in the morning at the Fuel Zone in the 4500 block of Chef Menteur Highway. The store’s security cameras recorded much of what happens.

In the video, a man and woman are seen standing by a white Honda at one of the business’ gas pumps when a Lexus SUV pulls up. Moments later, a passenger from the Lexus walks around the Honda and directly into the line of sight for the man by the Honda who is pumping gas. As his eyes follow the first thief, a second sneaks into the Honda and drives away as the man is standing right beside it.

If you can help police identify or locate the people responsible for the theft, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court to be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 420 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.