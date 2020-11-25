Dining outdoors more? Here’s why you need to watch your valuables

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for whoever stole a woman’s purse from an outdoor table at a restaurant. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

The theft happened outside of the Toast restaurant in the 1800 block of Gentilly Boulevard on Friday, November 13, at about 10:45 in the morning. The stores’ surveillance cameras recorded much of what happened.

In the video, a GMC Sierra pickup truck pulls up to the curb and a passenger exits. Another video clip shows the passenger, now walking along the sidewalk where people are dining outdoors. Finally, the last video clip shows the man grabbing a purse from one table while a woman is seated there. She chases him as he races to the pickup, but she is unable to catch him or stop him from escaping with her valuables.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance footage, click on the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the suspect or his accomplices, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 410 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.