Deputies release frightening photos of suspect in Abita Springs area murder

COVINGTON, LA — The Saint Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office released photos of a murder suspect that appear to show the man moments before he commits the crime. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

The crime happened on August 12 at about 3:00 in the morning in the 21,000 block of Wilson Road near Abita Springs. Deputies say they received a 911 call from a man who said he’s just been shot. When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim unconscious inside of a home. He died at the hospital.

Deputies released a series of photos of the suspect. He is seen wearing a mask and carrying a gun.

The victim is identified at 61-year-old Everett Wayne Finely.

If you have information that could help Saint Tammany deputies identify or locate the killer, call them at 985-898-2338.

Surveillance footage provided by Saint Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office