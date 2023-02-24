NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Around 7:00 in the morning on February 23, 2013, John Passaro was the first NOPD officer on the scene of a robbery in progress. He was shot by the robber. Ten years after the crime, it remains unsolved.

The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the robber forced three employees into the office of the Dollar General at the corner of Poland and St. Claude Avenues. When Passaro arrived, he approached the closed door to the office. That’s when the robber opened the door and began firing. Passaro suffered life altering injuries.

CrimeStoppers offered a $30,000 reward in the case, and the NOPD provided a security camera image of the robber. Still, ten years after the crime, there’s no conviction in the case.

If you can help identify or locate the person responsible for robbing the store and shooting John Passaro, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 450 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

