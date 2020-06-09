Cristobal didn’t stop criminals from making the rounds

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a woman who is accused of committing a theft in Algiers as Tropical Storm Cristobal was bearing down on Louisiana. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened on Sunday, June 7, at about 1:50 in the morning. The NOPD released surveillance video of the crime that shows a woman approach a truck in the 1700 block of Erie Street in Algiers.

According to police, the woman stole at least one center cap from a set of Onyx rims that were on a pickup truck. The video shows the woman crouch by the wheels of the truck and then casually walk away.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the thief, call the NOPD’s Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6078.

So far, more than 410 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

