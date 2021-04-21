CrimeStoppers reward increased to $15k in the murder of a 14-year-old boy on Christmas night

NEW ORLEANS — CrimeStoppers of Greater New Orleans has increased the reward in the Jamere Alfred murder investigation to $15,000.

Alfred was killed in a drive-by shooting on Christmas night in front of a Walgreens in Eastern New Orleans. Initially, the reward was $5,000 and then increased to $10,000.

CrimeStoppers says a second anonymous donation of $5,000 allowed the group to increase the reward to $15,000.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, click on the video at the top of this page.

If you have information that could help police solve the case, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your identity or testify in court to receive the reward money.

So far, more than 420 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.