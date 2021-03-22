CrimeStoppers promotes $5k reward in double homicide in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS — CrimeStoppers of Greater New Orleans announced a $5k reward in a double homicide that happened in the middle of the holiday season. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

In the middle of the afternoon on December 15, someone entered a business in the 1500 block of Newton Street in Algiers and shot three people. Two of them died, 47-year-old Gwangi Richardson-Alston and 45-year-old Terrell Jackson.

On Monday, CrimeStoppers posted the reward on its FaceBook page of $5k, which is twice as much as the normal reward in a homicide investigation because two people were killed in this case.

If you have information that could help police catch whoever is responsible for the attack, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 420 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.