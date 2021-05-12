CrimeStoppers offering $4,500 reward in Holy Saturday murder investigation

NEW ORLEANS — CrimeStoppers of Greater New Orleans is offering a $4,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in a homicide that occurred on Easter weekend. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

Paul James Pham was found shot to death inside his 2006 BMW 330i. The $4,500 reward in the case is a couple thousand dollars more than usual for a homicide investigation due to additional money provided by the victim’s family members.

Pham was killed at about 11:00 at night on April 3 of this year. According to CrimeStoppers, the gunmen may have been in an older model tan or silver SUV.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, click on the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help police solve the case, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 420 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.