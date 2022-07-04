NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — CrimeStoppers of Greater New Orleans is extending the expiration date in 3 unsolved murders. The cases are the latest ones to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

The rewards in all three cases is $2,500. All three expired on July 3 of this year.

The first case happened on July 3 of 2019 when a man was found shot at the corner of Curran Road and Morel Street. He died at the hospital.

The second and third cases happened on July 3, 2020. One of the victims was found with gunshot wounds in the 2800 block of South Claiborne Avenue. The other victim, also shot, was found in the 8400 block of the I-10 Service Road.

After reaching out to CrimeStoppers, WGNO News was informed that all three rewards, which expired on July 3, would be extended through the end of the month.

If you have information that could solve any of the cases, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 440 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.