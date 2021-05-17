CrimeStoppers and NOPD hoping to solve Mardi Gras night murder

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department and CrimeStoppers of Greater New Orleans are hoping to solve a murder that happened Mardi Gras night. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

Mardi Gras fell on February 16 this year, and it was one of the coldest ones on record. During a pandemic, with temperatures dipping into the 20s, Entergy announced that blackouts could be possible.

Also, there were no parades or big parties on Bourbon Street. The city was nearly silent.

But gunshots that night rang out in the 7500 block of Morel Street, in the Little Woods area. Police found a teenager shot to death inside of a car.

The coroner identified the victim at 18-year-old Clinton Lawrence. CrimeStoppers is now offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the Southern University student.

If you have information that could help, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court to be eligible for the reward.

So far, more than 420 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.