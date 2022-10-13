COVINGTON, LA (WGNO) — The Covington Police Department is offering a $2k reward for information in an unsolved double shooting investigation. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the shooting happened around 8:00 at night on Saturday, October 1, at the intersection of W. 33rd Ave. and N. Filmore Street.

At the scene, responding officers found two victims with non-life-threatening injuries. Both were treated and released at the hospital.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, watch the video at the top of this story.

The Covington Police Department is offering a $2k reward for information about the case that leads to the person(s) responsible.

If you can help solve the case, call The Covington Police Department at 985-892-8500.

So far, more than 440 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.