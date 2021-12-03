Covington police book suspect in shooting case after cell phone leads to arrest warrant

COVINGTON, LA (WGNO) The Covington Police Department announced the arrest of a man who is accused of being involved in a gunfight that happened Sunday, November 28, at about 1:30 in the afternoon.

After WGNO aired the case in a Wheel of Justice report the following day, the suspect turned himself in to police.

According to police, the gunfight happened around the area of West 29th Avenue. Police say that the suspect, 21-year-old Nigel Magee, got into a shootout with an unidentified man.

They say that Magee dropped his cell phone during the gunfight. They also say that the phone included his identification card.

He was booked with the charge of Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instruments.

So far, there’s no word of any identification or arrest of the other shooter involved in the case.

If you have information that could help, call the Covington Police Department at 985-892-8500.

So far, more than 420 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice