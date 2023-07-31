COVINGTON, La (WGNO) — Covington Police are looking for the thief who stole a pair of high-end lawn mowers from a business in the city. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened on Thursday, July 27, at a business in the 1000 block of Ronald Reagan Highway.

They say that someone in a blue GMC Sierra pickup truck used a trailer to steal two Kubota grass cutters. The combined value of the two machines could be around $30k.

Cops also released a surveillance image of the suspect’s truck as well as photos of the mowers.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance footage of the suspect’s pickup truck, watch the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help solve the case, call Covington police at 985-867-1200.

So far, more than 460 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

So far, more than 460 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

Latest Posts

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.