Could similar cars at multiple scenes connect crimes?

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is working several recent car thefts and car burglaries. In some of the cases, some of the cars involved could be the same.

Police will tell you, it’s not uncommon for a car that is stolen in one location to be used to commit another crime somewhere else in the city.

In our latest Wheel of Justice report, we compared surveillance video of some car thefts and then subsequent crimes that appear to use the same or a similar vehicles. At this point, police are not connecting the cases. Watch the video and see if you think the vehicles link the cases.

If you know anything about any of the cases, connected or not, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 410 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

Wheel of Justice reaches 410 arrests